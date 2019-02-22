New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "More Mergers Expected as Cannabis Sector Heads into New Year of Growth," featuring SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

Based on both this shift for hemp and wider trends, commentators are predicting even greater growth in 2019 and beyond; one report has calculated that the industry will be worth $146.4 billion by 2025. Even half that growth would provide a huge opportunity for companies such as SinglePoint, and if the industry actually reaches that figure, current players could be big winners.

"It seems like two years ago I started to hear a little bit about CBD and what it was doing for people," said SinglePoint CEO Greg Lambrecht. "Momentum has really been building for CBD. People are using it for a variety of things. As CBD becomes legal, you're going to see this product sold in more traditional stores like Walgreens and 7-Eleven. We're really excited about our online presence, but we're also very focused on putting this product into retail too."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.SinglePoint.com.

