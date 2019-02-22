Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22-Feb-2019 / 14:53 CET/CEST

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+-----+ |Title: |Dr. | +-------------+-----+ |First name: |Elke | +-------------+-----+ |Last name(s):|Eller| +-------------+-----+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+-------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +---------+-------------+ |9.804 EUR|9421.644 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |9.806 EUR|17788.084 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |9.810 EUR|30420.810 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |9.812 EUR|30368.140 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |9.814 EUR|2993.270 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |9.808 EUR|7100.992 EUR | +---------+-------------+ d) Aggregated information +------------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +------------+-----------------+ |9.809294 EUR|98092.9400 EUR | +------------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2019-02-20; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|Xetra| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000

