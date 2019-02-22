After receiving its cheapest bids for large-scale solar under a public tender a week ago, the Canadian province of Alberta is now ready to host two unsubsidized solar parks with a combined capacity of 57 MW. The developer, German renewable energy company Innogy, is in talks with local off-takers about signing a PPA.German renewable energy company Innogy SE - a unit of Germany's energy giant RWE - will deploy two large-scale solar parks in the Canadian province of Alberta. In a statement to pv magazine, Innogy said its aim is to sign a long-term power purchase agreement for the projects and its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...