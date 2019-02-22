The "Pharmaceutical Development of ATMPs" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide a comprehensive overview of the regulatory, quality and GMP requirements to consider when developing ATMPs

The programme will cover the regulatory landscape, the definition and classification of ATMPs and provide practical guidance on how to overcome quality and specific GMP challenges. Comparison of the differences between GMP for Advance Medicinal Therapeutic Product (ATMPs) and conventional therapeutics will be discussed.

Consideration of what is required for clinical trials and the preparation of the IMPD will also be addressed. Furthermore advice on the specific transportation requirements of these products will be included.

This programme will be of benefit to all those involved with or considering developing an AMTP.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the GMP requirements at Phase 1 in US and Europe

Gain a practical insight into other markets

Determine critical quality attributes

Develop a successful QC strategy

Examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies

Overcome potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells

Discuss multi manufacturing sites for autologous products

Consider stability issues

Examine risk analysis for biological materials

Gain an introduction to GMO approval requirements

Who Should Attend?

R D personnel involved in research on cell or gene based therapies

Managers involved in the development and manufacture of ATMPs

Quality assurance and quality control personnel responsible for quality aspects of ATMPs

GMP managers responsible for implementing GMP in ATMP manufacture

Regulatory personnel involved in inspections of ATMPs

Agenda

Day One

Introduction to ATMPS

Definition of ATMPs and associated terms

Classification of ATMPs

The regulatory landscape

Examining the European regulatory landscape for ATMPs detailed analysis of existing regulation 1394/2007

Considering factors lying outside of the regulation's scope, e.g. combination products

Links to related directives, eg Tissues and Cells Directives (2002/98/EC and 2004/23/EC); Medical Devices Directive (93/42/EEC) and forthcoming regulation

Understanding clinical trials

EU clinical trial requirements

The US IND

Strategic considerations

Opportunities to meet with regulators to maximise approval chances

ATMP-specific options in the EU: certification procedure, risk-benefit approach

Accelerated access opportunities in EU and US

Understanding breakthrough status/PRIME

Insight into global regulations and requirements

Examining key markets including Europe, US and Japan

Evaluate the regulatory differences between regions to help you build a strategic approval route

GMP requirements at Phase I in US and Europe ramifications for your product

Overcoming quality challenges

Overview of frequent quality concerns

Potency assay development

Determining critical quality attributes

Developing a successful QC strategy for short shelf-life product

QP release: timing and logistical challenges for ATMPs

Risk-based approach for ATMPs

Examining 3.2.A Adventitious Agents

Level of data required EU/US

Day Two

GMP for ATMPs

What is required: examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapeutics

Overcoming potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells

Current GMP interpretations

Multiple manufacturing sites for autologous products

Point-of-care preparation devices

Delivery and shipping

Considering stability issues

Challenges in transporting cell therapies/cryopreservation

Preparation on site

Preparation for clinical trial

Optimising materials for regulatory compliance vendor qualification

Risk analysis for biological materials

The comparability concept and its importance in preparing for clinical trials

Introduction to GMO approval requirements

Practical considerations for the Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD)

Terms and definitions

Guidance on IMPD content for ATMPs

Data requirements for first-in-human vs later clinical trials

