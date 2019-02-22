The "Medical Device Software: Complying with the MDR FDA Regulations 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides a comprehensive appraisal of the regulations and requirements that apply to medical device software worldwide.

The seminar will be highly interactive, using real-life examples and state-of-the-art practices identified by Notified Bodies in Europe. There will be in-depth coverage on how to prepare compliant technical file documentation for medical device software products and a review of software specification, risk management, architectures, usability and resulting design documentation. In addition, there will be practical tips on how to streamline the development process, understand the regulatory requirements and how Notified Bodies review technical files.

There will be sessions on the practical implication of risk management and usability and an analysis of the differences between FDA guidance and MDR guidance on medical device software. Software recalls, the use of apps in medical devices, the implications of the new draft usability standard and advice on how to validate your system design will also be covered.

Benefits of Attending

Learn how to qualify and classify software in Europe and the rest of the world

Get in-depth understanding of the interpretations of MDR Classification Rule 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 22

Understand the implications of the MDR and US Code of Federal Regulations for software

Gain regulatory guidance on mobile apps, software as a service, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and continuous learning software

Learn how to write 510K and Technical Files

Get a practical understanding of quality management, design control and how it applies to agile software development

Hear the best practices on cyber security, risk management, usability and validation

Learn the principles of clinical evaluations for software as a medical device

Gain an insight into state-of-the-art standards applicable to software

Who Should Attend?

Senior management and project leaders

Software product managers, researchers, developers and clinical experts

Software development process managers

IT managers and integrators

Internal and external auditors and/or consultants

Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality system and quality assurance personnel

Technical and medical writers

GUI designers

Agenda

Programme Day One

Medical device software qualification and classification

MD and IVD definitions

Annex XVI products

In-vitro diagnostic software

Multi-functionality software

Cloud computing and software as a service

Intended purpose

Exempted functionality

Borderline with lifestyle and fitness software

Combination products MD software to pharma

Population health and educational software

Drive or influence the use of a medical device

Quiz

Software classification EU

Classification rules and the related definitions

Helsinki procedure and the borderline manual on qualification and classification

Implementing rules

Classification rules for active devices

Interpreting Rules 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 22

Classification under the IVDR

Case studies

Quiz

Classification according to the FDA

Bringing medical device software on the EU market

Go to market process MD and IVD

Go to market process combination products

In-house use by health institutions

Notified Bodies and the evidence they consider

Engaging with a Notified Body

Implementing a Quality Management System

Standards to consider

General safety and performance requirements

Technical file and clinical evaluation assessment

UDI number

Translations

Declaration of Conformity

Practical construction of a technical file

EUDAMED registration and distribution chain responsibilities

EUDAMED

Person responsible for regulatory compliance

Assuring the traceability of your software

Distributors, importers and authorised representatives

Controlling your suppliers and subcontractors

On the market

Complaint handling system

Medical incident reporting

Monitoring critical components or platforms updates

Post-market surveillance requirements

Unannounced Notified Body audits

Service updates, upgrades and other changes

Programme Day Two

Bringing medical software on the US market

US Code of Federal Regulations and its implications for software

Process and practical construction of a 510(K)

A case study

Rest of the world (Brazil, Canada etc.)

Standards and their implementation a software perspective

ISO 14971 Risk management

IEC 62304 and IEC 82304 Software lifecycle and safety

IEC 60601 Electrical equipment

IEC 62366 Usability of medical devices

EN ISO 15223-1/ /ISO 15223 Symbols

IEC 27000 etc. Security standards

User manuals

Fundamental principles design control

Design activities in detail

Project management, development planning and change management

Requirements management

Risk management

Clinical evaluation IMDRF on clinical evaluation FDA expectations PACS, mobile apps Clinical decision support Computer-aided detection and diagnosis MEDDEV on clinical evaluation

Architecture and design

Development

Configuration management

Verification and validation

Usability

