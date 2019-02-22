COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 0.75 % EUR 1bn Tap due 2028

Post-stabilisation notice

22 February 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Tap due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: DE000A2LQSH4 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.75 % senior, unsecured Tap due 28 June 2028, new total amount € 5 billion Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

JP Morgan Securities

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.