COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 0.75 % EUR 1bn Tap due 2028
PR Newswire
London, February 22
Post-stabilisation notice
22 February 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Tap due 2028
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQSH4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.75 % senior, unsecured Tap due 28 June 2028, new total amount € 5 billion
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
JP Morgan Securities
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.