This seminar will provide an overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Asia including; China, Hong Kong SAR, Brunei, the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea, Japan.

Course Overview

Gain an overview of the Asian Markets

Discuss outlines of company and product registration

Understand the Application Process

Assess the impact of recent regulatory developments in the region

Discuss harmonisation initiatives including ASEAN opportunities

Understand how Japan fits in the Asian regulatory landscape

Discover general country specific and regional requirements

Why You Should Attend

This seminar will provide an overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Asia, including India, and will cover:

All important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation in Asia

Discussion of underlying official regulatory sources

An interpretation of practical aspects

An overview of the requirements for local manufacturing

Recent developments

Harmonisation initiatives

An update and wider knowledge of regulatory affairs in Asia

The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegates

Who Should Attend?

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and in-market regulatory compliance. You will find this seminar useful both as an introductory and/or a refresher course.

Agenda

Day I: China, Hong Kong SAR, Introduction to ASEAN, Brunei and the Philippines

Day II: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam

Day III: Taiwan, Korea, Brief Comparison of Japan, ASEAN Harmonisation

The markets

Brief commercial and cultural background

Importance of major markets

Company and product registration

Regulations and guidelines

Drug classification systems

Site registration

New products

Line extensions

Labelling changes

Sourcing changes

Registration samples

Certificates/legalisation

Application process

Committees/meetings

New applications

Variations

Renewals/re-registration

Recent regulatory developments

Influences and changes: national and regional

The latest regulatory developments in the region

Harmonisation initiatives

ASEAN opportunities

A brief comparison of how Japan fits into the Asian regulatory landscape

General country-specific and regional discussions

Close of meeting

