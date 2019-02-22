Edge computing provides mini-data centers that can deliver enterprise IT services at the edge, but in a small footprint

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions today announced the availability of the Scale Computing HC3 Edge Solution for distributed enterprises. The solution will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. The solution, which was announced in October 2018, enables distributed enterprises to deploy mini data centers that offer enterprise-class IT infrastructure at the edge of their networks.

A central theme at this year's MWC is internet connectivity across multiple locations within a distributed enterprise. 5G, IoT and smart cities are driving disruptive innovation, which is accelerating the need for superior infrastructure at the edge to run critical applications. Initially driven by the retail space, distributed enterprises now include many vertical markets, which are increasingly relying on edge infrastructure to support customers' connectivity and other business needs. However, the resilience, scale, security, high-availability and human IT resources that exist in centralized data centers do not inherently exist at the edge.

Scale Computing has addressed this market need by providing edge infrastructure with the capacity to run IT and IoT workloads, detect and correct infrastructure errors to maximize application uptime, and is easily managed either remotely or at each individual location by non IT teams. This reduces the time and budget spent managing technology and allows companies to focus more on growing their business and serving their customers.

"We extensively evaluated the market and wanted to take the time to ensure any new IT environment could effectively support our applications and future demands. We continually look to deliver exceptional customer service internationally and edge computing has a critical role to play in supporting this," said Rolf Vanden Eynde, Manager of Strategic Infrastructure Planning at Delhaize. "Scale Computing HC3 Edge delivered the stability, support and simplicity we needed to modernize our stores with IoT for optimizing freezing, heating and the customer experience. Their solution also outclassed the competition on total cost of ownership and simplicity."

Scale Computing is providing an easier way to scale infrastructure, both up and down as needed, with lighter hardware while maintaining enterprise redundancy, efficiency, and simplicity at unmatched prices. The HC3 Edge solution is available today.

"Whether it's IoT, the digitization of everything, or consumer experience expectations, we are seeing an explosion in the demand for IT resources at the edge. However, existing infrastructure in distributed locations are woefully inadequate for running mission-critical workloads," commented Jeff Ready, CEO, Scale Computing. "It's a performance and service gap that needs a solution as organizations rise to the opportunity presented by global edge computing trends, such as Internet of Things. The work we have been doing has generated a lot of interest globally and it is exciting to see results from our early edge customers."

