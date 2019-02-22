In two decisions, a German patent court has found that Comlab has infringed mobile radio transmission patents owned by Andrew Wireless Systems, an affiliate of CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks.

The February 14 rulings by the District Court of Düsseldorf, Germany found that Comlab has infringed CommScope's European Patents EP2180605B1 and EP1022849B1. The patents relate to mobile radio transmission repeaters and an apparatus for setting the gain of a repeater.

The decisions, issued in Action Nos. 4c O 75/17 and 4c O 76/17, allow CommScope to preliminarily enforce-which provides CommScope the option to recall and destroy the infringing products as well as, under one of the decisions, get a preliminary injunction against further infringement. Two additional utility model enforcement actions are pending against Comlab's repeater systems RUD19-5 in the District Court of Düsseldorf (Action Nos. 4c O 8/2018 and 4c O 26/18).

"We are pleased with the court's decision," said Thomas Kummetz, vice president, Distributed Coverage and Capacity Systems, CommScope. "CommScope invests considerable resources designing and patenting its innovative products to provide superior value to its customers. CommScope is committed to protecting its investments and maintaining its differentiating product features by defending its patent rights around the world."

CommScope has enforcement actions currently pending against numerous wireless infrastructure manufacturers, including multiple enforcement proceedings pending in the District Court of Berlin, Germany, enforcing both patents and utility model rights against Cobham's idDAS system (Action Nos. 16 O 433/17 and 16 O 434/17).

In addition, CommScope's patent infringement action in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Dali Wireless, enforcing multiple patents relating to digital distributed antenna systems, is scheduled to go to trial later in 2019 (Action No. 3:16-cv-477).

