sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,46 Euro		+1,21
+6,63 %
WKN: A2N7B2 ISIN: US05465P1012 Ticker-Symbol: 0I3 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC19,46+6,63 %