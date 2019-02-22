Platinum Rapid Funding Group: Platinum Rapid Funding Announces the Re-Launch of Their Website

The Recently Revamped Website is More User-Friendly than Ever, and Now Includes a Live Chat Option

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / The executive team at Platinum Rapid Funding Group is pleased to announce that they have redesigned their website.

As a company spokesperson noted, the revised website is now more user-friendly than ever, and includes updated sections on Platinum Rapid Funding and the industries that they typically work with.

Keeping in mind that people may visit the site outside of regular business hours, and to ensure they provide the best possible customer service to potential and current clients, they have added a live chat option to the site.

This way, the spokesperson noted, people can get the answers that they want quickly and easily, without having to wait for a company representative to return a call or email. Even though the team strives to reply to all inquiries quickly, the live chat option provides visitors to the Platinum Rapid Funding site with immediate assistance. To use the live chat option, visitors to the site simply have to click on the "Let's Chat!" button on the bottom right of the page.

The updated site also features a blog filled with educational and in-depth articles about a variety of interesting and related topics. For example, even though the website was only recently re-launched, the new blog titled "How to Stay Motivated as an Entrepreneur" is already creating a positive buzz among visitors.

The blog includes a list of ways for budding and current entrepreneurs to stay motivated; the advice includes networking, getting organized and starting small.

"Don't dive in and completely immerse yourself in something so quick. If you do this, you'll burn out," the blog notes.

"Instead, start with small visions and goals and slowly work your way towards them. Working on it in pieces will keep it new and exciting and make it more entertaining along the way."

The fact that Platinum Rapid Funding would invest the time to update their website to make it as easy-to-navigate as possible will not surprise the many clients who have worked with them over the years. Since they first opened for business, they have helped thousands of small businesses from a wide range of industries to meet their goals.

About Platinum Rapid Funding:

Platinum Rapid Funding helps small business get the funding they need to achieve their goals. Learn more about Platinum Rapid Funding and the solutions they offer by visiting https://www.platinumrapidfunding.com/ or call (516) 218-8080.

Media Contact:

Gianna Antolos

516.218.8080

info@platinumrfg.com

platinumrapidfunding.com

SOURCE: Platinum Rapid Funding Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536415/Platinum-Rapid-Funding-Announces-the-Re-Launch-of-Their-Website