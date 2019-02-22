A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest supplier selection strategy for a food industry client. The study highlights how the client was able to select the best suppliers and enhance the quality of their products with Infiniti's supplier selection strategy.

As the government has put a stronger emphasis on food safety and quality, the companies in the food industry are compelled to select the best supplier to ensure quality and safety in their product offerings. Modern companies are leveraging supplier selection strategies to outsmart the global competition. A supplier selection strategy helps companies in selecting the best suppliers and subsequently building a strong brand reputation.

The business challenge:The client is a renowned organic food manufacturer and supplier. Based out of California city, the client generates an annual revenue of over USD 19 billion. With increasing demand for quality and safety of the food products, the client realized the need to better manage the suppliers and enhance the quality of their product offerings. Additionally, with Infiniti's supplier selection strategy, the client wanted to implement a reliable system to identify the right suppliers.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "An effective supplier selection strategy helps companies to improve the time-to-market for the products offered, drive customer demand, and build a strong brand reputation."

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to profile the right suppliers based on their business objective. This helped the company to streamline their supplier selection and procurement process. Infiniti's supplier selection process subsequently enhanced the quality of the products offered and helped build a strong brand reputation.

Infiniti Research's supplier selection process helped the client to:

Select the right suppliers from a pool of suppliers

Streamline supplier selection process and business spend

Infiniti Research's supplier selection process offered predictive insights on:

Profiling the right suppliers based on the company's objectives

Ensuring quality and safety in the product offerings

