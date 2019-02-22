SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest contract management study for a transport and logistics company.The study offers a detailed analysis of how advanced technologies and customer expectations are bringing unprecedented changes for transport and logistics companies. It also highlights how determining contract management strategies can help businesses review service contracts and identify shortfalls in business processes.

Rapidly evolving customer expectations have created an era of unprecedented change for companies in the transport and logistics industry. Even the best-in-class companies are finding it quite challenging to address technological breakthroughs and new market entrants. This is compelling transport and logistics companies to review their existing business processes and implement contract management best practices.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "With the advent of new technologies, companies are forced to standardize their business processes and develop more collaborative operating models that can re-shape the global market landscape."

The Business ProblemDespite being one of the leading companies in the transport and logistics industry in the United States, the client was looking out for a firm that could help them devise contract management strategies. They wanted to engage with an analytics solution provider to enhance their procurement and contract management capabilities. Furthermore, they required a comprehensive list of contract management tools to employ industry best practices.

The Solution Offered: The experts at SpendEdge conducted a detailed analysis of the client's existing service contracts to identify shortfalls in their business processes. This helped them determine the existing procurement and contract management practice levels and offer customized solutions for improved contract performance. Also, our experts devised a potent contract management framework that provided actionable insights on current contract management practices adopted by the transport and logistics company.

SpendEdge's contract management framework helped the client to:

Increase contract visibility.

Analyze existing procurement and contract management practice levels.

SpendEdge's contract management framework also offered predictive insights on:

Determining shortfalls in the business processes.

Guiding the company's procurement managers for better contract execution.

