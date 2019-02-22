Commercial Laundry Services Company Quick Clean Laundry Centre is Expanding their Service Area to North of Toronto

Quick Clean Laundry Centre is Now Accepting Clients Who Live in Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown and Other Areas

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / The founders of Quick Clean Laundry Centre, a family owned and operated business that offers residential and commercial laundry services, are pleased to announce that they have expanded their service area to north of Toronto, Ontario. Some of the new cities and towns that Quick Clean Laundry Centre will now serve include Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, Midhurst, Simcoe County, and Oro Medonte.

To learn more about Quick Clean Laundry Centre and their commercial laundry services, please visit https://quickcleanlaundry.ca/services/business/.

As a company spokesperson noted, to celebrate their expanded service area, the team from Quick Clean Laundry Centre is now offering a 5 percent discount to new clients who sign a 2 year or longer contract with the company.

From hospitality-based companies including salons, gyms and restaurants and corporate laundry services to businesses that require towel service and more, the friendly and experienced team from Quick Clean Laundry Centre is ready and willing to help.

For example, when working with their hospitality services clients, the team truly understands that first impressions matter. As a result, they work hard to ensure that they are offering their clients crisp and clean linens.

"When you count on our staff, you won't be disappointed," the spokesperson noted, adding that whether clients sign up for regular services or need quick turnaround with little notice, they are there to get the job done right.

"That's where our staff jumps in. Since we first opened our doors, we've been committed to everything laundry, and we've grown to become a full-service facility you can count on for quality commercial hospitality laundry services."

In addition to making sure that every order is completed and delivered on time, the staff at Quick Clean Laundry Centre ensures that each client's items are kept separate from other clients' laundry. Because the plant is not completely automated, the spokesperson noted, it allows the staff to be vigilant about each order that they are working on.

About Quick Clean Laundry Centre:

Quick Clean Laundry Centre was founded in 1972. Since the beginning, Quick Clean Laundry Centre has been a family owned and operated business. Currently in its 3rd generation of operation, their goal has always been to provide the best customer service possible. Backed by their tradition of quality service, Quick-Clean Laundry Centre is proud to continue to serve the people of Leslieville and the surrounding areas. For more information, please visit https://quickcleanlaundry.ca/.

Quick Clean Laundry Centre

1024 Queen Street East

Toronto, ON

M4M 1K4

Contact:

Alex Grigoroff

quickcleanlaundry.to@gmail.com

416-466-8984

SOURCE: Quick Clean Laundry Centre

