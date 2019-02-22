Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas have signed a new liquidity contract on 19 February 2019

This new contract was signed following the changes in regulations on liquidity contracts and complies with AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (the "AMF Decision"), applicable from 1 January 2019.

The new liquidity contract with an effective date of 1 January 2019 replaces the previous liquidity contract signed with Exane BNP Paribas in effect since 7 March 2017.

The trading platform on which transactions under the liquidity contract will be performed is Euronext Paris.

Pursuant to the provisions of the liquidity contract, it is stipulated that the following situations or conditions will lead to its suspension or cancellation. The execution of the liquidity contract shall be suspended under the conditions indicated in article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be suspended on Tikehau Capital's request and for the period that it specifies.

The liquidity contract may be cancelled under the following conditions:

at any time by Tikehau Capital, without notice;

by Exane BNP Paribas with one month's notice.

The resources (in cash or securities) allocated to the liquidity contract are those indicated at 31 December 2018 in credit to the liquidity account, as stipulated by the release, "Half-year report on the TIKEHAU liquidity contract signed with EXANE BNP PARIBAS", to which had been added on 21 February 2019 an additional cash contribution of 300,000 euros. This additional contribution allows the liquidity contract's resources to be better matched with the stock market capitalisation and the aim of promoting share liquidity and regular trading.

In accordance with the authorisation given by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Tikehau Capital on 25 May 2018, the maximum unit purchase price per share in respect of the liquidity contract is €40.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an alternative asset management and investment group with €15.9 bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2018) and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 30 June 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 260 staff (as at 30 September 2018) across its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

