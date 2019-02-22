sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.02.2019 | 18:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Panther Metals PLC - Corporate Presentation

Panther Metals PLC - Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

London, February 22

22ndFebruary 2019

Panther Metals PLC
("Panther" or the "Company")

Panther corporate presentation available on its website

The board of Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce a new corporate presentation is available to view on the Company's website - https://www.panthermetals.co.uk/investors/presentation.

Darren Hazelwood, CEO "It's with great pleasure that I present to the market, via our website, the latest Panther corporate presentation. We have worked diligently to create the foundations to allow the Company to thrive, and we look forward to growing the Company well into 2019 and beyond".

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information on the Company visit www.panthermetals.co.uk or contact:

Panther Metals PLCinfo@panthermetals.co.uk
Darren HazelwoodChief Executive Officer+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
Mitchell SmithChief Operating Officer+ 1 (604) 209 6678
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller		Peterhouse Capital Ltd
(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)		+44 (0) 7469 0930

Panther Metals plc (NEX: PALM)

Panther, the London NEX Exchange Growth Market listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is focused on generating shareholder value through advancing high-quality exploration opportunities in stable and mining friendly jurisdictions.

The board has demonstrated capability in taking projects from early grassroots stage through the development curve to production, with a combined 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining finance sectors.


© 2019 PR Newswire