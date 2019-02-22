Findit, Inc.: Car Dealerships Can Utilize Findit To Attract More Customers To Their Dealership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada corporation trading on the OTC PINK: FDIT, owns and operates the website Findit along with the Findit App in Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Car dealerships and anyone who is selling a vehicle can use the tools Findit provides through the App and its website to reach more potential car buyers. Findit provides dealerships with a cost effective efficient way to increase exposure online for the cars they are selling.

With a Findit account, a person selling a car or dealerships can reach more buyers by creating Right Now Status Updates inside Findit. Each update can include pictures of the vehicles interior, exterior and engine. In addition to pictures, sellers can include a video and link to the website where the listing appears such as the dealership website or Craigslist.org or Autotrader.com. Individuals and dealerships can include all of their contact information on Findit inside or next to each post. Once the post is live in Findit, anyone including the dealership or person who created the post can share it along with visitors to Findit. Shares can be done to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other social sites, which increases the visibility of each vehicle posted in Findit and shows up where car buyers are, which is on social sites.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqtHsw_gnX8

Each post also helps improve brand awareness and increase the number of organic search results in Google, Yahoo, Bing and Findit. These search results link back to the posts in Findit and from the post link back to the dealership, driving more overall traffic.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Using Findit to sell more cars by getting your inventory on social media is necessary in today's social networking climate. You have companies worldwide that are using social networking sites to reach their customers. By having a presence on social media, you increase the potential of staying in front of existing customers and reaching new ones."

Currently, your dealership may be using Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, or other social networks to post about your dealership, inventory, specials or sales and that is a great way to reach people. However, by doing posts on these sites, typically you are limiting the reach of your content only to the people that already know about your dealership and that currently follow you on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and so on. By adding Findit to your social networking marketing strategy, you begin to reach more than the people that currently follow you on your existing sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. This is because Findit is an open platform, where every post that you create can be seen and shared by anyone visiting Findit, including non-members. As more and more people begin to share your content to their existing social sites, you will start to tap into other social spheres of potential customers that do not currently follow you on the sites you regularly post to. Posts on Findit can also be crawled and indexed by outside search engines including Google, Yahoo, and Bing.

One of our featured packages, Findit Prime, is one of the most cost effective ways a car dealership can approach social media marketing that includes reaching both existing followers and new customers. Findit Prime provides amazing tools to car dealerships and car salespeople, including: a vanity keyword URL and promoted posts and web page URL submission to index in Findit Search.

A Vanity Keyword URL is a unique keyword or phrase that is an extension of Findit.com.

Here are two examples:

findit.com/roswell-infiniti-q70

findit.com/bmw-3-series-marietta

By reserving Findit URLs that target a specific model in a specific location, such as findit.com/porsche-cayenne-perimeter or findit.com/cobb-parkway-toyota-camry, you are helping to get yourself in front of customers that are using a search engine to find their next vehicle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgV1-TS80vc

Join Findit today and start posting the cars you want to sell from your lot. Posting takes minutes and each day your car dealership or salespeople can go out on your lot and post really great pictures of cars you have for sale to reach people that are looking for the vehicles you have for them.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

