Housing Association Funding Plc - Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT AS ATDecember 2018

TABLE 1: COLLATERAL

AVERAGE PER DWELLING LAST REPORT DIFFERENCE VOIDS & ANNUAL PROVISION PER DWELLING FOR... NET NO OF NUMBER OF NUMBER OF WEEKLY CREDIT SERVICE GROSS ANNUAL NET RENTAL ANNUAL DEBT RENTAL ASSOCIATION DWELLINGS DWELLINGS DWELLINGS GROSS RENT LOSSES MANAGEMENT MAINTENANCE CHARGES RENT INCOME SERVICE COVER A2 283 283 0 152.50 317.19 481.03 758.63 2,058.34 £2,244,143.76 £1,221,045.13 £686,751.00 1.78 Derwent 421 421 0 88.62 184.32 423.00 683.48 439.57 £1,940,002.48 £1,211,516.18 £913,523.00 1.33 Home 551 551 0 119.54 248.64 428.54 773.10 283.83 £3,425,033.56 £2,469,538.54 £1,432,167.00 1.72 Jephson 1,165 1,165 0 103.29 214.85 423.00 754.40 152.73 £6,257,392.09 £4,457,500.22 £3,076,087.00 1.45 Thames Valley 515 515 0 129.81 270.00 447.88 748.49 329.59 £3,476,281.12 £2,551,360.56 £1,626,736.00 1.57 Viridian 1,415 1,415 0 121.54 252.81 465.84 766.60 685.55 £8,943,247.56 £5,871,560.18 £4,092,419.00 1.43

TABLE 2: COLLECTION

OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ... OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ... NET (COLLECTED NET (COLLECTED COLLECTED COLLECTED RENT) /(GROSS COLLECTED RENT) /(GROSS ASSOCIATION GROSS RENT RENT RENT RENT) (NCR) /(ADS) GROSS RENT COLLECTED RENT RENT RENT) (NCR) /(ADS) A2 £2,334,384.94 £2,291,081.17 £1,332,802.05 0.98 1.94 £1,169,556.01 £1,184,976.14 £702,350.42 1.01 1.02 Derwent £1,929,419.76 £1,974,153.83 £1,335,652.47 1.02 1.46 £1,038,345.50 £1,005,132.66 £655,192.40 0.97 0.72 Home £3,088,563.36 £2,953,201.87 £2,044,723.84 0.96 1.43 £1,631,037.23 £1,545,242.52 £1,071,149.50 0.95 0.75 Jephson £6,271,681.00 £6,296,184.51 £4,759,607.19 1.00 1.55 £2,887,757.68 £2,870,459.00 £2,155,260.76 0.99 0.70 Thames Valley £3,476,513.35 £3,430,007.57 £2,646,171.74 0.99 1.63 £1,866,846.80 £1,863,435.11 £1,440,700.99 1.00 0.89 Viridian £8,964,846.42 £8,650,168.63 £5,946,499.33 0.96 1.45 £4,811,529.63 £4,632,877.33 £3,171,515.61 0.96 0.77

TABLE 3: COMPLIANCENET R

COVER OVER LAST 52 WEEKS ... OVER LAST 28 WEEKS ... NET NET COLLECTED COLLECTED COLLECTED COLLECTED OUTCOME OF RENT OVER RENT TEST RENT OVER RENT TEST STOCK GROSS RENT >= NCR >= 115% GROSS RENT NCR >= 61.92% CONDITION ASSOCIATION NRC>=105% 95% ADS >= 95% ADS SURVEY A2 Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Derwent Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Home Pass Pass Pass Fail Pass CGTC Jephson Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Thames Valley Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC Viridian Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass CGTC

TABLE 4: ADDITIONAL FACILITY

PROVIDER NAME DRAW-DOWNS OUTSTANDING BALANCE ORIGINAL

AF PROVIDER Barclays

Bank plc £9,435,000.00 £0.00

TABLE 5: LIABILITIES

OUTSTANDING TOTAL NOTE NOTE AMOUNT AMOUNT PRINCIPAL (PER ISSUANCE PER £100) DATE AS AT END OF THE QTR 37.04158645 £192,270,000.00

o Home Group 28 week test has failed in this period, however they have passed their Net Collected Rent Test

o The Riverside Group Limited (formerly Riverside Housing Association Limited - repaid June 2017

o Midland Heart Limited (formerly Touchstone Housing Association Limited and Touchstone 2 Housing Association Limited) - repaid June 2017

o Your Housing Limited (formerly Knightstone Housing Association Limited) - repaid Dec 2017

o Liverty Limited (formerly Knightstone Housing Association Limited - repaid June 2018

o Paradigm Homes Charitable Housing Association Limited (formerly Chiltern Hundreds Housing Association) - repaid Dec 2018