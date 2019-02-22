Millennial Investors and Marijuana Stocks
The growing legal marijuana industry seems to be trending among millennial investors these days.
Recently on "Robinhood," a trading app that's popular among young people, three of the four most-added stocks were marijuana producers. These were Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON). (Source: "Millennials keep pouring money into marijuana stocks (ACB, TLRY, CRON, CGC, MJ)," Markets Insider, February.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The growing legal marijuana industry seems to be trending among millennial investors these days.
Recently on "Robinhood," a trading app that's popular among young people, three of the four most-added stocks were marijuana producers. These were Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON). (Source: "Millennials keep pouring money into marijuana stocks (ACB, TLRY, CRON, CGC, MJ)," Markets Insider, February.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...