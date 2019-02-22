Millennial Investors and Marijuana StocksThe growing legal marijuana industry seems to be trending among millennial investors these days.Recently on "Robinhood," a trading app that's popular among young people, three of the four most-added stocks were marijuana producers. These were Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON). (Source: "Millennials keep pouring money into marijuana stocks (ACB, TLRY, CRON, CGC, MJ)," Markets Insider, February.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...