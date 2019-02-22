Global Objective Marketing Ltd.: Dixie Brands Releases Comprehensive Overview of Expansion Plans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / Dixie Brands Inc. (Dixie or the Company) (CSE: DIXI.U) (FRA: 0QV) released its first monthly newsletter today, revealing the full scope of the Company's current expansion plans. Along with reaffirming a planned expansion into the Canadian market, Dixie has also announced plans to enter new markets in the United States and Latin America.

Just two weeks ago, Dixie announced plans to expand their operations in the United States to include the State of Michigan. This expansion will be realized through a joint venture with Choice Labs, an organization that already has an established presence within Michigan's consumer cannabis space. By forming this joint venture and seeking to offer their expansive lines of tinctures, mints, pressed pills, gummies, topicals, and Elixir beverages to residents of Michigan, Dixie has taken the steps necessary to ensure that the Company's products will soon be available in five different states across America. Dixie's products are already available in California, Colorado, Maryland, and Nevada. This expansion is in line with Dixie's stated plans to expand its US presence by an additional four to six states in 2019.

This expansion into Michigan, however, represents more than just another location in which Dixie's products can be sold. Michigan also represents a considerable market within the United States' cannabis sector, and Dixie is positioned to gain significantly from a move into the state. Not only does Michigan contain 300,000 patients who utilize medical cannabis, but the state also hosts a cannabis industry that will, according to the House Fiscal Agency, grow by more than $800 million annually.

Only a week before announcing plans to enter the market in Michigan, Dixie revealed plans for an ambitious move into the Latin American market. Latin America stands as an enormous opportunity for those companies able to negotiate entry. With a population of more than 620 million people, and nearly a dozen different countries in the area recently passing legislation allowing the sale of cannabis products, the region appears to be the next location to which cannabis companies will be directing their attention. In order to gain entry into Latin America, Dixie has signed a binding letter of intent with Khiron Life Sciences Corp., an established organization with market access to 75% of Latin America's substantial population. The agreement between the two companies will take the form of a 50/50 joint venture.

Dixie first announced in May of 2018 that it would be making efforts to move into the Canadian market. To this end, the Company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Auxly, a Toronto based organization that already has a licensed manufacturing facility in PEI. Through this agreement, Auxly will manufacture and distribute Dixie's products in Canada and give Dixie access to a market in which, according to Deloitte, consumers will spend more than $7 billion dollars in 2019.

Dixie's newsletter makes it clear that the Company is focused on, above all else, expansion. Dixie is looking not only to fresh markets such as Canada and Latin America, but also to more established ones such as those in the United States. Dixie's continued expansion in the United States, in particular, stands as a testament to the Company's sustained confidence in that market. While other countries and regions may offer enticing opportunities, the United States represents a known quantity with a multi-billion dollar marketplace.

Dixie Brands, through its licensed partners, has been formulating award-winning THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) infused products since 2009, and is expecting to double its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in 2019 in the United States as well as expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie leads the global industry in the development, packaging design, product innovation and quality control for the commercial production of cannabis-infused products. While the company started with a single flagship product, the Dixie Elixir (a THC-infused soda), it is now one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands, expanding to over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD infused wellness products and pet dietary supplements. Dixie's executive team has been instrumental in the formation of the marijuana industry for recreational and medicinal use, serving as founding members on several national regulatory and business-oriented industry organizations.

