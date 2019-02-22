Patriot Scientific Corporation Litigation Update

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTC PINK: PTSC) today announced its intention to petition the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for a rehearing en banc, stemming from litigation originating in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California that alleged infringement of Patriot's '336 patent against multiple defendants.

About Patriot Scientific Corporation

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Patriot Scientific Corporation is the co-owner of the Moore Microprocessor Patent Portfolio™. For more information on PTSC, visit www.ptsc.com.

About the MMP Portfolio™

The MMP Portfolio includes US patents as well as their European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable higher performance and lower cost designs essential to consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones and portable music players to communications infrastructure, medical equipment and automobiles.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements herein which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Patriot Scientific Corporation's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties relating to the future of our MMP joint-venture and the licensing and litigation strategies employed by the joint venture. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, patent litigation, technical development risks, and seasonality. Our business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended November 30, 2018, and the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2018. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein.

