Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - CEO of Go Cobalt Mining Corp., Scott Sheldon speaks about the company's two projects, one in Quebec and an IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) project in the Yukon, which can potentially be big prospects for the corporation.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/go-cobalt-ceo-clip-90sec/

Go Cobalt Mining Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb. 23 - Feb. 24, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO)

www.gocobalt.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42998