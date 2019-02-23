Four Royalton Luxury Resorts Earn 2019 Hotels.com "Loved by Guests" Award

Royalton Resorts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning trend continues at(https://www.royaltonresorts.com/).(https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-riviera-cancun) and(https://www.royaltonresorts.com/hideaway-riviera-cancun) in Mexico,(https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-saint-lucia) in Saint Lucia and(https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-hicacos) in Cuba were recognized in the(https://ca.hotels.com/) 'Loved by Guests' awards for delivering outstanding levels of service in 2018 adding to its banner year of industry accreditations.

The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on Hotels.com. The 2019 'Loved by Guests' award recipients offer accommodations, eateries and attractions, located all over the world, that have continually delivered outstanding customer experiences.

"Winning the 2019 'Loved by Guests' award is excellent news and demonstrates our commitment to providing unique experiences to our guests," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotel Operations, Blue Diamond Resorts. "Thanks to our amazing staff members for their hard work and most importantly, our incredible guests for all their support."

Royalton Resorts is starting 2019 off strong with multiple recognitions, including the prestigious TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award, TUI Top Quality Award, the World Luxury Hotel Awards and the 2019 Noble Beach Prize.

