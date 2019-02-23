Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Senvion postpones publication of the annual financial statements 23-Feb-2019 / 01:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Senvion postpones publication of the annual financial statements * Luxembourg, 23 February 2019 - The new Management Board of Senvion S.A. (together with its subsidiaries 'Senvion'), as part of the ongoing structured transformation process, is currently in discussions with its main shareholder, lenders and other financing sources to secure financing for the Company. To support these discussions, Senvion has commissioned a restructuring opinion in line with the S6 standard (IDW S6) of the German Institute of Certified Accountants (_Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer_), which is expected to be available in the second financial quarter of 2019. In light of the foregoing, the Management Board has decided on 22 February 2019 to postpone the release of its annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 which was originally scheduled for 14 March 2019. The Company has utilised its revolving credit facility and continues to have access to its guarantee facilities. The Management Board Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets Phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 Email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7601 EQS News ID: 780365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2019 19:14 ET (00:14 GMT)