The Economist Events' War on Cancer Middle East 2019 to Explore Innovations in Cancer Care in the Middle East

With a view to exploring cancer care access and innovations in the Middle East and addressing the regional issues hampering progress, The Economist Events will host War on Cancer Middle East on March 12th, 2019 at Rixos, Jumeirah Beach Residence, The Walk, Dubai.

Cancer rates across the Middle East are expected to double between 2012 and 2030, according to World Health Organisation estimates - the highest relative increase of any region globally. This rise is caused by a combination of rapid population growth, environmental factors, lifestyle choices and increasing detection rates, but it is further driven by limited access to high-quality treatment and care.

The event provides an opportunity for policymakers, industry leaders, health-care providers, insurers, oncologists and prominent thinkers to explore how a cancer-care pathway should be designed, funded and implemented across the Middle East.

Speakers include Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, president, Union for International Cancer Control (UICC); Dr. Younis Mohammed Amin Kazim, chief executive officer, Dubai Healthcare Corporation (DHA); Dr. Omar Nimri, Head, cancer prevention and control department, Ministry of Health, Jordan; Dr. Asem H. Mansour, chief executive officer and director general, King Hussein Cancer Center; Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare; and Wahid Al Kharusi, president, Oman Cancer Association.

Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, president, Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), said: "Over the coming two decades the Middle-Eastern region is forecast to experience the fastest increase in cancer burden globally. We urgently need to join forces to make a change. As president of the Union for International Cancer Control, I look forward to highlighting the importance of the whole society and of the government to take the fight against cancer to the next level."

"Access to affordable health care is important throughout the treatment of cancer. Since most of the cancer treatments are very expensive it is imperative to provide free or subsidised care. When we look at it holistically, access to affordable healthcare is the centre piece in the fight against cancer right from the early stage screening and all the way to treatment and aftercare," said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare.

War on Cancer Middle East 2019 event is supported by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. According to WHO figures each year, approximately 300,000 children and adolescents are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. About 8 in 10 of these children live in low- and middle-income countries, where cure rates are often estimated at only 20 per cent.

"The only way for us to truly combat the rising incidence of cancer around the world is through collaboration," said James R. Downing, M.D., president and chief executive officer, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Healthcare providers, scientists, patient advocates, innovators, and government leaders have vital roles to play in improving how we advance the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer globally. Our team is delighted to participate in this event as we expand our partnerships and collaborations through a new, multimillion-dollar effort called St. Jude Global, which seeks to connect health providers and others internationally to one day ensure all children with cancer have access to quality care no matter where they live."

This event is certified by Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Certification Service and eligible for 5.5 CPD points.

Supporting organisations include the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), AmCham Abu Dhabi, British Business Group Dubai & Northern Emirates, the European Association for Cancer Research and The Economist Intelligence Unit Healthcare.

