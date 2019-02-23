A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest brand strategy engagement for a chemical manufacturerThe study highlights how the client was able to build a unique identity that differentiated their brand from the competitors.

Even though globalization is opening new opportunities for the manufacturing sector, the pressure brought by new competitors and ambiguity across global markets are compelling the manufacturers to attract potential customers by building a better brand image. Infiniti's brand strategy engagement helps businesses to directly connect to the consumers' emotions and needs by determining a brand voice that resonates with the target customers.

The business challenge:The client is a manufacturer and distributor of chemicals and advanced materials. Headquartered in Colombes, France, the company has approximately 140 production centers located in Europe, North America, and Asia. The client was facing difficulties in differentiating their business from their competitors. They wanted to improve their brand image and reach out to a wider demographic. Additionally, the chemical manufacturer wanted to enhance their brand recognition by building credibility and enhancing advertising effectiveness.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "A brand name helps companies distinguish their business from the competitors and makes them more recognizable to customers."

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client determine their target audiences and competitors. This helped the client better connect to their customers. Consequently, the client was able to build a unique identity that differentiated their brand from the competitors. Altogether, Infiniti's brand strategy engagement assisted the client in enhancing their brand reach.

Infiniti Research's brand strategy engagement helped the client to:

Enhance brand recognition and build credibility

Connect directly to customers' emotions and needs

Infiniti Research's brand strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

Building a customer focused marketing strategy

Determining the brand voice that resonates with the target audiences

