Wireless Carriers and Retailers Can Now Bring Devices to Life

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) ("Smith Micro" or the "Company") today announces the availability of ViewSpot, a powerful platform that enables wireless carriers and retailers to control on-screen demos that are displayed in their retail stores. The ViewSpot platform delivers consistent, targeted, and secure content, including promotional campaigns, device pricing specs and comparisons, and special in-store offers. ViewSpot is a logical and attractive augmentation to Smith Micro's product line that targets mobile network operators (MNO) and cable operators offering mobile services.

"We are excited to introduce ViewSpot and pleased with how this platform rounds out the already robust product set that Smith Micro provides to wireless carriers," said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. "Carriers using ViewSpot will be able to increase customer engagement with visually appealing, consistent on-device demos that educate consumers on product and service features and promotions while allowing them to evaluate different devices. ViewSpot essentially becomes an extension of the carrier's sales team and can convert consumers who are browsing devices into buyers."

The ViewSpot platform showcases mobile devices by deploying consistent and compelling content that can be custom created and can include video, animations, and one-tap menu guides. This allows carrier-focused content on in-store devices to promote the top selling phones and tablets, accessories, new services, and current promotions. The ViewSpot presentation experience provides a unified, uncluttered display in the retail stores along with the ability to make easy and seamless content updates and changes. The ViewSpot platform allows for increased revenue opportunities through targeted cross promotion of products, OEM-sponsored content on devices and in-store takeover moments that can grab a consumer's attention through special events or offers.

Together with its demo capabilities, the ViewSpot platform also collects a wide variety of customer engagement data that enables mobile carriers to gain powerful insights and intelligence on their consumer base, the sales lifecycle, and overall device sales. The collection and analysis of this data arms carriers with the necessary information to fully recognize and respond to customer needs, overcome sales pain points, understand shopper demographics, and generate targeted messaging that resonates with consumers. The ViewSpot platform's ability to tell intuitive stories to customers engaging with the devices and the analytics on these interactions positions carriers to improve sales and profitability. In order to preserve security and privacy, all data collected during the customer interactions with the device is cleared nightly and the device resets to provide a new experience for the next customer.

The ViewSpot platform also provides a wide array of operations and diagnostic analytics that help carriers understand store operations and device health. This information enables the store operations teams to reach out to individual stores, regions or team members to provide information and monitoring without the need to step into a store. The diagnostic and operational alerts display data such as connected versus non-connected devices, device temperature and charge, online/offline status and connectivity details that optimize both store and device performance.

"ViewSpot presents a unique opportunity for Smith Micro in a niche space with minimal competition due to the compelling and complementary combination of both device and marketing expertise needed to support the platform," said Smith. "We are looking forward to providing carriers with a powerful new way to reach their customers, improve their retail operations, and introduce a new revenue stream into their business by bringing in-store devices to life."

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and Cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

