TDK's InvenSense ICM-42688 motion sensor eliminates critical sensor fusion timing errors, ensuring highly accurate timing of the sensor outputs relative to the clock domain of the new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform's fusion engine in the sensor hub.

These specialized sensors are a part of the new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., which offers a highly optimized set of hardware, software and tools designed to help manufacturers and developers create advanced consumer, enterprise and industrial robotics products.

Platform also supports 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer), capacitive barometric pressure sensor, multi-mode digital microphones, and additional ports for supplementary sensors from TDK-InvenSense, for example, ultrasonic time-of-flight or gas sensors.

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced it is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. through its group company, InvenSense, to contribute a product portfolio of MEMS motion and audio sensor solutions to the new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform. Based on the Qualcomm SDA/SDM845 system-on-chip (SoC), the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform is a comprehensive, highly optimized set of hardware, software and tools designed to help manufacturers and developers create advanced consumer, enterprise and industrial robotics products.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform will support InvenSense's 6-axis IMUs (3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer), capacitive barometric pressure sensor, and multi-mode digital microphones. The Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform also integrates two InvenSense IMU sensors able to quantify external real-time clock measurements to provide a high degree of precision, and includes support for ultra-low noise, industry leading relative accuracy pressure sensor capable of measuring 10 cm of elevation difference. The RB3 platform also integrates InvenSense microphones which bring both high SNR and high AOP. Multi-mode microphones are ideal in 'AlwaysOn' robotic applications where low power, high fidelity, tight sensitivity matching and high acoustic overload point (AOP) are important.

"The Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform provides a new platform for the development of innovative new robotics products," said Dev Singh, director of business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The platform takes full advantage of InvenSense's high-performance sensors sensors that are important for many applications in robotics, from industrial robots to enterprise service bots to personal consumer products. A development kit based on the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform is available for purchase now from Thundercomm."

"TDK provides many of the best motion and audio sensors available on the market today, and their inclusion in the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform will reduce the barrier-to-entry for consumer, enterprise, and industrial robot makers, while maximizing their opportunities to innovate with a wide range of sensor solutions enabling quick design and development of smart effective solutions," said Nicolas Sauvage, Senior Director, Ecosystem at TDK-InvenSense. "Contributing high-performance sensors to the next wave of robotics innovations on Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform showcases TDK-InvenSense's commitment to new developing market segments."

Glossary

6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope 3-Axis Accelerometer

IMU: Inertial Measuring Unit

Pressure Sensor: Capacitive barometric measuring device

MEMS: Micro Electrical Mechanical Systems

Main applications

Industrial Robotics

Consumer Robotics

Drone

Key features and benefits:

Ultra-low noise and exceptional relative accuracy

Ultra-low power

Best gyroscope temperature stability

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.

