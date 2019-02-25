Leading the 5G Revolution with Differentiated Front-End Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today launched its most advanced 5G cellular architecture yet, the Sky5 Ultra. Leveraging decades of systems expertise, Skyworks has developed a fully integrated, baseband agnostic solution that combines all of the critical front-end functionality required to enable high performance 5G mobile devices with global coverage in an exceptionally compact form factor. The world's most comprehensive platform features best-in-class transmit and receive capabilities with unprecedented efficiency and output power, enabling highly reliable network connections while optimizing battery life-both critical for 5G applications. In addition, the Sky5 Ultra leverages DSBGA packaging, dramatically reducing the footprint, and advanced TC-SAW and BAW filtering, uniquely providing the best performance at each targeted frequency band. The solution also supports up to 100 MHz wide bandwidth, maximizing data throughput at ultra-fast speeds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005060/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"With industry momentum accelerating towards 5G, Skyworks is leading the way with the technological innovations and systems expertise demonstrated by our Sky5 portfolio, a highly flexible and customizable suite designed to meet customers' global requirements," said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. "Sky5 Ultra represents another breakthrough in simplifying the growing complexity of 5G device development-delivering unmatched performance while expediting deployment through full integration and optimized form factors. We are empowering top mobile device manufacturers and network providers with complete, turnkey solutions that will ultimately bring 5G to realization."

5G rollouts have already begun and will continue to ramp over the next few years. According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association, 11 worldwide operators have announced limited 5G service launches and seven additional operators have turned on 5G base stations, with commercial services to follow.

About Sky5Ultra

Sky5 Ultra incorporates Skyworks' high-efficiency transmit, diversity receive (DRx) and MIMO modules with industry-leading noise figure and low insertion loss, in addition to an array of aperture tuners and antenna swap switches for optimal antenna management. Like all Sky5 solutions, the comprehensive front-end platform supports new 5G NR waveforms and spectrum in addition to enhanced carrier aggregation and 4G/5G dual connectivity, while delivering exceptional levels of integration and performance. Functional core blocks include:

Primary Transmit (Global)

SKY5-8255 Dual chain N77/N79 ultra high band power amplifier with integrated low noise amplifier and filters (LPAMiF)

SKY5-8254 N41 high band power amplifier with integrated filter (PAMiF)

SKY5-8265 Mid/High band power amplifier with integrated low noise amplifier and duplexers (LPAMiD) with DSBGA packaging

SKY5-8211 Low band LPAMiD

SKY5-8212 Low band LPAMiD with DSBGA packaging

SKY77365 Global system for mobile communications (GSM) power amplifier

5G Diversity/MIMO (Global)

SKY13725 Low band DRx module with DSBGA packaging

SKY13726 Mid/High band DRx module with DSBGA packaging

SKY13727 Mid/High band MIMO module with DSBGA packaging

SKY5-3728 Ultra high band N77/79 DRx/MIMO module with SRS support

Connectivity (GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)

SKY65725-81 Shielded GPS module

SKY65728-11 L5 Shielded GPS module

SKY85819-11 WLAN/GPS antenna share module

SKY85817-11 Dual band LAA/WLAN module

SKY85774-11 5 GHz LAA/WLAN module

Antenna Management

SKY5-9269 SP4T 80v aperture tuning and RF distribution switch

SKY5-9256 4 x SPST 45v aperture tuning switch

SKY5-9699 DPDT antenna swap switch

For more information about Sky5 Ultra and our comprehensive Sky5 portfolio, visit www.skyworksinc.com/Products_Sky5 or contact Sky5@skyworksinc.com.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in the Executive Meeting Area in Hall 2, 2G3Ex and 2G5Ex.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over intellectual property infringement and rights; our ability to continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and obtain needed licenses from third parties; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005060/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Pilar Barrigas

(949) 231-3061

Investor Relations:

Mitch Haws

(949) 231-3223