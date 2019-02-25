First Fully Virtualized and Future Proven Mobile Network in Israel

Mobile World Congress -- Mavenir, transforming mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), has been selected by Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR), to transform and upgrade its core mobile network. Partner chose Mavenir's software solutions for upgrading its network core and adding new capabilities, expanding existing voice services such as VoLTE (voice calls on a 4G network), VoIP and Wi-Fi calling, and installing virtualized technologies in its packet data core.

"Upgrading our core with Mavenir, is an important step that will enable Partner to maintain technological advantage on our mobile network, install new advanced technologies and services, and expand the capabilities of the IoT network we launched last year," said Raz Bartov, Partner VP, Head of Technologies IT.

With this upgrade, Partner will have the first virtualized network in Israel and will be able to support many 4G vIMS services as well as be prepared for new technologies. This upgrade also expands on the NB-IOT capabilities in their network that was launched previously. The main components involved in this core upgrade are the vIMS, vCTAS, vEPC and the vHSS.

"We are excited to support Partner in modernizing and transforming their network to a virtualized software-based platform that will enable cost reduction and revenue generation with new services for their customers," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Partner is a very agile and innovative company and this win demonstrates Mavenir's continued momentum and ability to transform the economic model for operators. It also highlights the challenges that Mavenir is able to face in implementing the new technologies required by mobile operators today, providing solutions that are managed in a life cycle via its automated and orchestrated capabilities like no one else."

Mavenir is present in Israel with its development center in Ra'anana, and provides an excellent platform to deploy this new technology and to support Partner in its transformation journey to virtualization and beyond.

About Partner:

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR) is a telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in the business of cellular telephony, provided on its second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks. It operates through two segments: cellular segment and fixed-line segment. Its products and services are marketed under the Partner brand. The Company's cellular business segment includes basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, data, airtime, interconnect, roaming, content services and other value-added services. The fixed-line segment includes a range of services provided over fixed-line networks, including Internet service provider (ISP) services, business information storage in a data center and cloud services. The Company also provides wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks and fixed-line voice communication services. In addition, the fixed-line segment includes sales of related equipment. It also offers anti-virus and anti-spam filtering.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world's subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

