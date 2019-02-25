CFO Change at Wessanen

After having served as Wessanen's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board member for eight years, Mr Ronald Merckx will leave Wessanen to become CFO of Centrient Pharmaceuticals. Mr Merckx's current term will expire at the Wessanen AGM of 11 April 2019.

Mr Frank van Oers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "During the past eight years, Ronald Merckx has made a significant contribution to the transformation of Wessanen to become a more focussed company and to the implementation of Wessanen's four pillar strategy. He has played a major role in developing the finance organisation and M&A agenda. On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to thank Ronald for his work over the past eight years and wish him every success in the future."

Mr Christophe Barnouin, Chief Executive Officer: "Ronald has been a highly valued member of the Executive Board and Wessanen's Executive Leadership Team. Both with his expertise and personality, he has played a crucial role in the realisation of Wessanen's turnaround. I thank Ronald for his dedication and his valuable contribution to transforming Wessanen into a new kind of food company focussed on healthy and sustainable food."

Wessanen has commenced a search for a successor of Mr Merckx; further announcements will be made in due course.

Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Klaus Arntz (EVP Marketing and Sustainability )

Phone +31 20 3122 114

Klaus.Arntz@wessanen.com

Important dates 2019

11-04-2019 AGM (14h00 CET)

18-04-2019 Publication Q1 2019 trading update

19-07-2019 Publication Q2 2019 interim results

18-10-2019 Publication Q3 2019 trading update

