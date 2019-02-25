sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,88 Euro		+1,59
+2,68 %
WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
NEXT Biometrics Anticipates Increased Fingerprint Sensor Shipments to Fujitsu

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it expects fingerprint sensor shipments to Fujitsu to increase in fiscal year 2019 compared to volumes supplied in fiscal year 2018.

NEXT Biometrics anticipates shipment of sensors for Fujitsu increases to a total of 18 models over the course of 2019. NEXT's advanced fingerprint technology is presently being used in the Fujitsu tablet STYLISTIC/Arrows Tab, laptop LIFEBOOK, and mobile workstation CELSIUS series produced by Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (Kawasaki, Japan) and sold by Fujitsu Limited (Kawasaki, Japan) and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited.

"We greatly appreciate the business relationship with Fujitsu Client Computing," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "As a leader in finding new ways to ensure protection of digital information, Fujitsu Client Computing has consistently put security combined with user experience."

NEXT Media contact:

Tanja Moehler
tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com

NEXT Investor contact:

Knut Stalen
knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/next-biometrics-anticipates-increased-fingerprint-sensor-shipments-to-fujitsu,c2748545


© 2019 PR Newswire