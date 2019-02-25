Secure, On-Demand Edge to Cloud IoT Connectivity Service Now Directly Available to Enterprise

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity, announced today that Asavie IoT Connect is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The on-demand secure, network connectivity service enables developers to deploy IoT projects in minutes. By combining the flexibility and reach of AWS with Asavie IoT Connect's seamless edge-to-Cloud secure cellular network management, businesses can quickly deploy and scale their IoT projects in a trusted end-to-end environment.

Asavie IoT Connect is an on-demand, secure connectivity service designed to connect IoT edge devices to the AWS cloud. Developers can provision their IoT devices in minutes with a seamless and secure private cellular connectivity to transmit data to the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). Asavie IoT Connect enables a completely private network, extending from edge IoT devices to AWS, that shields devices from public Internet borne cyberthreats such as malware and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

The availability of such an on-demand seamless secure connection from the edge device to the cloud facilitates enterprise adoption of IoT by removing some of the complexity and skills required to manage the lifecycle of an IoT deployment. As observed by Emil Berthelsen, Snr. Director Analyst with Gartner, "Moving deeper into IoT solutions and architectures, however, will require new skills around connectivity, integration, cloud and possibly analytics. On the one hand, connecting and integrating IoT endpoints, platforms and enterprise systems will be critical to ensure the secure flow of data from the edge to the platform. At another level, providing suitable processing and storage capabilities, and enabling the use of future cloud-based services, will require skills from the cloud service area."i

Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said, "IoT is top of mind for many of our customers in multiple sectors. We're continuing to make it easier for customers to innovate and meet their growing IoT business needs and we're delighted to welcome Asavie IoT Connect on AWS Marketplace to help customers quickly and securely deploy IoT solutions."

Brendan Carroll, CEO with industrial IoT sensor manufacturer, EpiSensor said, "Our global customers rely on the calibre of our products to continually monitor and provide insights on their industrial processes, 24/7. In turn we rely on our suppliers Asavie and AWS to provide the resilient, secure connectivity and storage services to enable us to fulfill our exacting service level agreements across the globe."

"The ease with which the Asavie IoT Connect service allows us seamlessly connect individual devices to the AWS cloud infrastructure allows us to scale device-based deployments anywhere in the world," added Carroll.

Asavie CEO, Ralph Shaw said, "As an AWS IoT Competency Partner, Asavie has already demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. Today's announcement builds on this foundation and expands our distribution capabilities to the enterprise market. With Asavie and AWS, enterprises can now confidently implement their IoT go to market strategies across multiple territories."

"By simplifying the secure integration of data from edge IoT devices to the cloud, Asavie empowers global businesses to drive increased cost savings, reduce risk and expedite their IoT implementations," continued Shaw.

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. Asavie's on-demand services power the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. We enable enterprise customers globally to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO 27001 certified company. For more information visit: www.asavie.com and follow @Asavie on Twitter.

