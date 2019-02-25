Company's standard-compliant real-time location system is at the heart of more than 2,000 partner and customer projects worldwide

Quuppa, the world leader in advanced location systems, today announced the success of its Quuppa Intelligent Locating System and the Quuppa Partner Ecosystem has helped the company exceed its business goals-with a three-fold year-over-year increase in sales-and positioned it for long-term strategic growth.

Quuppa played a key role in the development of the recently announced Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) direction finding feature added in version 5.1 of the Bluetooth core specification, and its standard-compliant real-time location system (RTLS) is based on a combination of Bluetooth along with advanced algorithms it has built over the course of more than 15 years. Quuppa has worked with ecosystem partners around the globe since 2012 to deliver open, accurate and reliable location services to organizations in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, transportation, retail, healthcare, and other industries where knowing the precise location of people and assets is critical.

The Quuppa Ecosystem now includes more than 130 partners including value added resellers, system integrators, tag vendors and software developers who each utilize Quuppa's technology to deliver robust solutions based on Quuppa's precision location capabilities. Quuppa's proven delivery and support capabilities helps its partners and customers deploy and manage close to 2,000 projects worldwide through six global offices in Finland, Washington, D.C., Shanghai, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi and Sydney.

In addition to these achievements:

Several companies that utilize ultrawideband (UWB) for location services have selected Quuppa to complement their offerings

Quuppa has struck global partnerships with leading service providers and systems integrators, such Orange Business Services, Tieto Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Nidec and Lufthansa Industry Solutions which are integrating Quuppa technology into their IoT platforms to achieve precision accuracy

Implementations of Quuppa technology have grown to include such industrial IoT use cases as smart asset tracking solutions in manufacturing and logistics; smart hospital management; smart workplaces; smart museums; police station safety; and dozens of other use cases. Each of these customers utilize a single system, making it easy for companies to scale their rollouts, lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and maximize their investment

"Quuppa's tremendous growth is the result of the many years spent working on a location solution that is open, reliable, and as accurate as needed for the use case -down to 10 cm-with low latency," said Kimmo Kalliola, CEO of Quuppa."The Bluetooth specification for direction finding is now aligned with Quuppa, and our partners are integrating Quuppa technology into their solutions to deliver highly valuable location-based solutions to their end user customers worldwide. With the right technology and partners in place, Quuppa is well-positioned for long-term growth."

For more information about Quuppa and the technology, solutions and applications behind its tremendous growth, visit Quuppa during Mobile World Congress 2019 at the Orange booth in Hall 3, Stand 3K10 or visit www.quuppa.com.

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for advanced location systems, delivering the world's most open, accurate and reliable location positioning thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth, the Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) methodologies, as well as its advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 130 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government, asset tracking and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005055/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly T. Kennedy

Calysto Communications

+1.781.603.6066

kkennedy@calysto.com