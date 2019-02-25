At MWC19 today, the GSMA announced that Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell, was selected as the winner of the GSMA's 'Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award' for 2019. This prestigious award recognises individuals, companies and organisations that have contributed in significant ways to the development of the mobile industry and the advancement of mobile communications. The award was presented to Kaan at a special ceremony held last evening.

"Turkcell's growth and digital transformation in the last two years, and their recent financial results, are a testament to Kaan Terzioglu's foresight, skill and knowledge," said Stéphane Richard, GSMA Chairman, and Chairman and CEO of Orange Group. "Additionally Kaan has been a champion for refugees and displaced people, driving the message that technology is not a luxury but a 'must-have.' I am personally very pleased to recognise this tremendous work by Kaan Terzioglu an astute and inspirational businessman, who has never been one to shy away from promoting the social responsibility of all businesses and who has ensured Turkcell leads by example."

Kaan Terzioglu is CEO of Turkcell, a company offering digital services and connectivity on mobile and fixed networks. He been CEO since April 2015 and has transformed Turkcell into a data driven company with a range of digital service brands across music, instant messaging, cloud, security and TV. Also under Kaan's leadership, Turkcell is providing connectivity in humanitarian emergencies and disaster areas including services for over 1.4 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

Member of the GSMA Board and also serving on the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation Board, Kaan is a vocal advocate of using the power of communication to benefit disadvantaged groups, including refugees and individuals with disabilities. The company's Hello Hope app for Syrian refugees and My Dream Companion app for visually impaired individuals have received international recognition for their empowerment.

