One Media iP Group Plc - Acquisition of Music Catalogue

One Media iP

("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

Acquisition of Music Catalogue - Locomotive Records

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the music catalogue of Locomotive Records, an independent record label based in Spain, for a total consideration of US $750,000, of which US $550,000 is to be paid immediately with a further US $200,000 in deferred payment. The total consideration is to be satisfied with the Company's existing cash resources.

The Locomotive catalogue comprises circa 1,500 progressive, global rock recordings from various Spanish bands, notably including tracks from the highly acclaimed Spanish folk metal band, Mägo de Oz, with whom the Company has entered into a direct artist royalty agreement. The content will be distributed by One Media's distribution partner, the Orchard.

Mägo de Oz (Spanish for 'Wizard of Oz'), from Begoña, Madrid, was formed in 1988 and became well known for possessing a strong Celtic influence in its songs, produced by the consistent use of violins and flutes. The band is still active and touring, playing over 60 dates in 2018 across Europe and Latin America, both key areas of growth for the streaming market. The band has 1.3m monthly listeners on Spotify and its top performing tracks, including 'Fiesta Pagana' (with over 100m YouTube streams), 'Molinos de Viento' and 'Hasta Que El Cuerpo Aguante', have become firm favourites throughout Latin America, USA and Spain.

Mägo de Oz management commented:"We are very pleased to be working with One Media with our back catalogue and look forward to our legacy recordings benefiting from their enhanced distribution."

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP, commented:"I am pleased to announce this exciting catalogue acquisition. Mägo de Oz are renowned within the Hispanic community and this acquisition expands One Media's music genres in line with digital demands globally. This is a very exciting development for us as we see new territories opening and the expansion of our global audiences."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc Michael Infante - Chief Executive

Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman

www.omip.co.uk +44 (0)175 378 5501

+44 (0)175 378 5500 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500 James Stearns Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Georgia Colkin

Joe Burgess

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company's consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel. One Media's library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.