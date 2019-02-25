Casa Systems, Inc.: Casa Systems to Introduce CBRS Portfolio at 2019 MWC Barcelona

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 25, 2019, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced its new U.S. Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) portfolio of Radio Access Network (RAN) and core solutions. The new CBRS portfolio enables service providers to cost-effectively extend coverage and capacity of their wireless services in high traffic areas.



The upcoming release of 150 MHz of shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band opens new opportunities for service providers to increase wireless broadband access and improve coverage in the U.S. With rising traffic growth, this shared, coordinated approach to spectrum management gives communication service providers a cost-effective way to increase network capacity while introducing new revenue generating services. Additionally, CBRS provides cable MSO's the opportunity to launch their own wireless broadband coverage reducing wireless access costs. CBRS enables multiple use cases ranging from Fixed Wireless, Mobile Broadband, Backhaul Transport, Neutral Host, Private LTE, to Industrial Internet of Things neworks, creating new opportunities for mobile, cable and fixed service providers.

"The promise of CBRS opens up exciting opportunities for our industry to deliver new applications and fuel imaginative user experiences," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "Casa's CBRS portfolio enables existing service providers and other new wireless entrants to compete and innovate in this new spectrum."

Our CBRS Solution Portfolio

Casa's CBRS portfolio is an end-to-end solution that includes:

Apex RAN

Apex Strand - An outdoor microcell that solves the powering, backhaul and site issues that have plagued large scale, small cell deployments for many years. By using the cable strand, small cell backhaul can be supported with DOCSIS or PON while power is provided by the Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) plant. By using the Apex Strand, service providers can rollout CBRS extremely rapidly.

Apex Enterprise - A high capacity wall or ceiling mounted small cell designed to meet the needs of medium and large enterprises. With its higher power and throughput, it is the perfect solution for a wide range of dense environments from offices to malls to university campuses.

Axyom Software Platform Core Solutions

Axyom vEPC - low footprint VNFs that can be deployed at a datacenter, the edge for low latency multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications and on premise for Private LTE.

Axyom Security Solutions: SeGW and ePDG - high-performance solution delivers uncompromising security for small cells deployed in environments that are impossible to physically secure and for VoWiFi subscribers accessing the EPC over untrusted Wi-Fi.

Axyom Cellular IoT Core (C-SGN) - supports the growth of IoT traffic and enables new types of IoT traffic, such as NB-IoT and Cat-M1.

Axyom Element Management System (AeMS) - a unified, vendor-agnostic, open-management solution that makes small cell deployment and management more efficient.

Axyom HeNB-GW - provides the aggregation of control and user plane traffic and capabilities necessary to manage thousands of small cells.

In addition, Casa has partnered with Federated Wireless to use their Spectrum Controller for Spectrum Access System (SAS) services and testing. This partnership supports key CBRS spectrum usage requirements.

Key Benefits of CBRS

Lower network costs with increased coverage and capacity

Wireless service providers are always looking for ways to add coverage and capacity to enable new services, deliver a quality experience, and stay ahead of the competition, but the incremental investment is steep. Providers can combine licensed spectrum with the CBRS band to increase capacity and deliver high capacities with a lower cost per bit. Likewise, CBRS enables cable service providers to build their own wireless networks and offload mobile traffic to their own networks instead of paying MVNO fees.

New opportunities for Fixed Wireless

CBRS will bring new opportunities for fixed wireless applications, particularly in rural areas. Lack of spectrum has stymied fixed service providers' ability to deliver broadband services to remote areas. Access to the CBRS spectrum could change that paradigm. And with Casa's Apex Strand, service providers can now offer enterprise or home subscribers 10 - 300 Mbps broadband service.

New business models and applications

CBRS creates new game changing business models and opportunities for enterprises to enhance their communications strategies. With Casa's Private LTE solution, organizations can deploy mission critical applications requiring high reliability and predictability over a secure, high-performance Private LTE network as easily as they deploy Wi-Fi today.

Availability

Casa's CBRS portfolio is currently in active trials. Casa's complete line of CBRS solutions will be showcased at this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain (Hall 3, Stand #3B10).

