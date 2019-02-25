Syniverse's 5G IoT network and CloudMinds' Cloud Robots enable the industry's first humanoid service robot used by enterprises to help drive their digital transformation

Syniverse and CloudMinds Technology today said they are partnering to offer worldwide deployment of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic services for use by enterprises. The services fuel the digital transformation for numerous industries, including retail, hospitality and healthcare.

Syniverse is a leader in global connectivity services and internet of things (IoT) platforms. Its secure, global network reaches billions of people and devices, powering the customized experiences of the future. CloudMinds is creating advanced AI services in the cloud to advance its mission to Make Robots SmarterTM. The joint solution combines Syniverse Mobile Connectivity Cloud Services and CloudMinds' AI and robotics services to create new solutions for enterprises worldwide.

Syniverse has obtained a global subscriber identity module (SIM) to offer its Syniverse Secure Global Access network to enterprises, providing them global connectivity for their IoT devices. CloudMinds provides cloud-based AI and robotic solutions, including the CloudMinds XR-1, the first humanoid service robot with vision-guided precision grasping and manipulation capabilities, powered by the constantly evolving human augmented robot intelligence (HARIX) platform over 5G networks. The XR-1 can serve as a concierge, receptionist, business guide, elderly care, or VIP service staff under different scenarios with NLP, task-driven conversation, and vision controlled robotic manipulation.

"The combination of our Syniverse Secure Global Access private network and our Global IMSI/SIM platform provide the basis for IoT ecosystems and partners such as CloudMinds," said Bill Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse. "This partnership reinforces Syniverse's commitment to helping our customers succeed in their digital transformation through technologies like internet of things, machine-to-machine communications and 5G."

Bill Huang, founder and CEO of CloudMinds Technology, said: "The two core building blocks powering our service robot XR-1, the Smart Compliant Actuator and the HARIX cloud platform, help break the bottleneck in commercially deploying humanoid service robots. Our partnership with Syniverse enables the global deployment of cloud AI robotic services at scale."

Syniverse and CloudMinds are showcasing their solutions at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25-28, 2019 here in Barcelona. Visit Syniverse at Stand 2G11 in Hall 2 and CloudMinds at Stand 7A60 Hall 7.

About CloudMinds Technology

CloudMinds Technology is a pioneer, developer and operator of cloud AI and robotic solutions. The Company Makes Robots SmarterTM by providing the enabling secure virtual backbone network coupled with a real-time, multi-modal human-in-the-loop cloud platform to connect robots to Cloud AI. CloudMinds is backed by SoftBank, Foxconn, Keytone Ventures and Walden International. CloudMinds has closed Series A funding of 148M USD. CloudMinds has R&D and operations in Santa Clara, California, Beijing, China and Tokyo, Japan. http://www.cloudminds.com

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company-we pioneer innovations that take businesses further. Our secure, global network reaches billions of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of possibility. Today we're delivering on opportunities with the power to change the world. Connect with Syniverse on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

