EQS Group-Media / 2019-02-25 / 07:38 *Media Release* *Capital Increase for the HSC Real Estate Fund starts on March 4, 2019* *Zurich, February 25, 2019 - The capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund (HSC) begins on March 4, 2019 with up to CHF 75 Million. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio. * The fund manager Helvetica Property Investors will carry out a capital increase of up to CHF 75 million for the HSC fund starting March 4 to 22, 2019 (12.00 CET). Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. Four (4) subscription rights entitle to the subscription of one (1) new share against cash payment. Accordingly, the fund management decided to issue up to 694'856 new shares. This will increase the total number of outstanding shares from 2'779'425 to at most 3'474'281. The net issue price will be CHF 110.66 for each new share of the HSC Fund. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§17 section 3). The precise number of newly issued shares will be determined after the end of the subscription period, based on the number of subscriptions. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be due on March 28, 2019. There will be no trading of subscription rights during the issuance. Subscription rights not exercised during the subscription period expire worthless and without compensation. The fund management reserves the right, after the subscription period has expired, to acquire units that have not been subscribed for and then to place them on the market free of charge together with the custodian bank or third parties with due diligence. The goal of the capital increase is to gain additional equity to further expand and grow the high-quality portfolio. The fund manager has already secured additional properties for the fund and is negotiating, in some cases exclusively, the purchase of further properties with a total volume of around CHF 150 million. This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to Article 652a and Article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations. A listing of the HSC Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange is planned in the course of 2019. Until then, the fund will continue to be traded OTC through Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] Financial statements are available on the website of the fund manager http://www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] *KEY FACTS* Issue volume Maximum CHF 75 Millionen Subscription ratio 4:1 Number of existing shares 2'779'425 Number of new shares Maximum 694'856 Offering price per share CHF 110.66 net (including issuing commission) Subscription rights trading No subscription rights trading Subscription period March 4 - March 22, 2019, 12.00 CET Allocation March 26, 2019 Payment date March 28, 2019 Subscription rights number 45 839 346 / CH458393466 shares Securities number shares 33 550 793 / CH0335507932 Use of equity proceeds Acquisition of properties in line with the fund's investment strategy Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich Custodian Bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, 1001 Lausanne Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich All relevant documents related to the capital increase can be downloaded as of now from www.swissfunddata.ch [2] or www.HelveticaProperty.com [1]. *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. *Disclaimer* This media release (i) does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange nor a prospectus, simplified prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act and (ii) may not be offered to the general public or otherwise made available to the public in Switzerland or from Switzerland. The documents solely relevant for an investment decision can be obtained from Helvetica Property Investors AG. Investments in financial products are associated with various risks, including the potential loss of invested capital. The price, value and return of collective investment schemes are subject to fluctuations. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance and does not guarantee future success. Helvetica Property Investors AG does not guarantee the realisation of the expected increases in value. Detailed information on securities trading and investments in collective investment schemes can be found in the brochure "Special Risks in Securities Trading" published by the Swiss Bankers Association. The information contained in this publication has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable by Helvetica Property Investors AG. Helvetica Property Investors AG does not, however, give any express or implied guarantee that the information and elements published are correct, complete, accurate or up-to-date. Helvetica Property Investors AG shall not be liable for any loss or damage (direct, indirect or consequential) caused by or in connection with the distribution of this document or its contents. The information contained in this document is subject to change without notice. Neither this media release nor copies thereof may be sent, taken or distributed in the United States or given to U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The same applies to all states and countries in which such distribution is prohibited. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UWAKRMPHIB [3] Document title: Media Release HSC starts Capital Increase Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Real estate End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Helvetica Property Investors AG Gartenstrasse 23 8002 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 43 544 7080 E-mail: office@helveticaproperty.com Internet: www.HelveticaProperty.com ISIN: CH0335507932 Valor: A2DXEX Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group Media 780451 2019-02-25 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=780451&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=62e309910103b91e4e07fa1da35b941e&application_id=780451&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b7a9af6ab449d8d2cd6d65fcf805cdba&application_id=780451&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

