Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (the "Corporation") announces that Nauby Jacob has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Mr. Jacob, Vice President of Products and Services at Bell Mobility, has more than 20 years of global and Canadian telecom product development and management experience. Nauby has been instrumental in the development of Bell's most innovative wireless solutions over the past 10 years, including the company's leading Internet of Things and Smart City technologies.

"Nauby brings mobile network operator experience to our Board which is very complementary to our current slate," said Paul Christie, Chair of BeWhere's Board of Directors. "We welcome Nauby to the company and look forward to his insights and perspective as we expand our presence both within Canada and globally."

The appointment of Mr. Jacob to the Board of Directors of the Corporation is made pursuant to an investor rights agreement entered into between the Corporation and BCE Inc.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software application to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as to monitor environmental conditions. The Corporation develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. The Corporation's solutions use available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-loT) and offer customers low-cost technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

The Corporation sells its products through a worldwide network of distribution and technology companies. It secured distribution agreements and technology partnerships with a large roster of companies including major telecommunications providers, leading vehicle telematics providers and logistic and supply chain management solution providers.

