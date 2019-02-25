PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance CriticalTELecom solutions, announced at Mobile World Congress an expanded line of CBRS antennas and enhanced testing capabilities to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks.

PCTEL's HB flex and IB flex scanning receivers are trusted by tier-1 operators to test 5G networks on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum worldwide. The HB flex was used to verify coverage on one of the world's first live 5G mmWave networks. PCTEL's new 5G Blind Scan feature simplifies testing and saves time by automatically detecting the network's center frequency.

and IB scanning receivers are trusted by tier-1 operators to test 5G networks on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum worldwide. The HB was used to verify coverage on one of the world's first live 5G mmWave networks. PCTEL's new 5G Blind Scan feature simplifies testing and saves time by automatically detecting the network's center frequency. PCTEL's CBRS antennas support dense indoor and outdoor small cell deployments worldwide. New omnidirectional and directional panel antennas will provide optimized 4x4 MIMO performance to enable Gigabit LTE or 5G technologies using the same network infrastructure.

"PCTEL's 5G and CBRS offerings demonstrate our leadership in wireless technology development that meets the requirements of our customers, including major network equipment OEMs, network operators, and test vendors," said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's COO. "Customers have noted that our HBflex scanning receiver combines fast measurement rates with the smallest form factor available in a mmWave scanning receiver," added Bharadwaj.

PCTEL will be showing its CBRS antenna portfolio and 5G testing tools by appointment at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Feb. 25-28.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005018/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

Michael Rosenberg

Director of Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(301) 444-2046

public.relations@pctel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(817) 778-8339

Pkupper@threepa.com