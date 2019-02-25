Quanta Dialysis Technologies: Quanta Strengthens Management Team in Preparation for Launch of SC+

Quanta Strengthens Management Team in Preparation for Launch of SC+

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 25 February 2019: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a pioneering British medical technology company developing a personal haemodialysis system (SC+) for patient use in the clinic and the home, today announces the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Steve Lane as Commercial Director, Chanel Allen-Megahey as Global Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs Director and Frank Herrmann as Marketing Director.

Steve is an experienced leader in medical devices, with a significant track record of building successful businesses and launching novel therapy solutions. He joins Quanta from Orthogem, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, Steve held various roles including Director of Business Model Innovation in Western Europe and Head of Homecare at Baxter Healthcare Ltd. Steve holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Middlesex and an MBA from the Cranfield School of Management.

Steve commented: "My previous experience working in homecare means that I have seen first-hand the important benefits that home therapies provide patients. I am really excited to be a part of Quanta and to help make SC+ available to as many patients as possible."

Chanel is an experienced quality and regulatory professional with specific experience working with medical devices, equipment and start-up companies. Before joining Quanta, Chanel was an independent Quality and Regulatory Consultant at DRCAM Solutions. She has over 20 years' experience assisting emerging and established medical device companies, including HeartSine Technologies, TG Eakin, Pelican Healthcare, Trivirix International amongst many others. Chanel holds a BSc (Hons) in Biological Science, as well as a PhD in Applied Plant Pathology with Molecular Microbiology, from Queen's University of Belfast.

Frank has 23 years' international medical marketing experience, with a focus on home therapies in oncology, cystic fibrosis and nephrology. Frank has held various senior marketing positions at Fresenius and Baxter Healthcare in Germany, Australia and the UK. During his eight years at Baxter, Frank drove key projects promoting the acceptance of home dialysis and was the D/A/CH lead for the international workgroup developing the VIVIA home haemodialysis device.

Frank commented: "I'm excited to bring my previous experience in home-therapies to Quanta, where SC+, as a smart and innovative personal haemodialysis system, can truly transform dialysis and the lives of dialysis patients. SC+ provides one of the few opportunities where patients can really benefit from greater treatment flexibility and convenience, while supporting better outcomes and helping clinics to reduce cost at the same time."

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, commented on the appointments: "I am delighted and honoured to welcome Steve, Chanel and Frank to Quanta's leadership team. We have an exciting year ahead of us with the planned commercial launch of our personal haemodialysis system, SC+. The experience these talented professionals bring with them, specifically in relation to launching new medical devices and home therapies, will be invaluable as we continue our journey towards commercialisation and, ultimately, for achieving our mission to improve the lives of dialysis patients."

For more information about Quanta, please contact:





Quanta



John E. Milad,

Chief Executive Officer









T: +44 (0)1789 400043



E: enquiries@quantadt.com (mailto:enquiries@quantadt.com) Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville



T: +44 (0)203 709 5708



E: quanta@consilium-comms.com (mailto:quanta@consilium-comms.com)

About SC+

SC+ is a small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system designed to provide greater flexibility around where, when and how patients manage and receive their dialysis therapy. As a CE marked medical device, SC+ has been successfully piloted with the NHS, demonstrating clinical efficacy and performance compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users-including patients themselves-to manage dialysis therapy delivery across a wide range of settings-from the clinic to the home.

About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta's lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, Stage Capital, ALIAD, CITA, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company.