Suominen Corporation: Suominen's Annual Report for 2018 published

Suominen Corporation has today published its Annual Report for 2018. The Annual Report is available at www.suominen.fi> Investors. The pdf file is also attached to this release.



In addition to business, value creation and strategy information, the Annual Report contains Sustainability section, which constitutes Suominen's separate statement on non-financial information. Moreover, the Annual Report includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Auditor's report for financial year 2018.

The Corporate Governance Statement as well as Suominen's Remuneration Statement have been published in parallel with the Report by the Board of Directors and are available both in the Annual Report 2018 and as separate statements in Corporate Governance section on Suominen's website.



