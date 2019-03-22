Incap Corporation: Incap's Annual Report, Auditor's Report and Corporate Governance Statement published

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 March 2019 at 10.30 a.m. (EET)

INCAP'S ANNUAL REPORT, AUDITOR'S REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT PUBLISHED

Incap Group's annual report for 2018 has been published in Finnish and in English in pdf-format on the company's website at www.incapcorp.com/Investors/Annual report. The annual report includes the report of the Board of Directors, consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements as well as the auditor's report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2018.

Incap Corporation's corporate governance statement has been published as a separate document and it is available on the company's website at www.incapcorp.com/Investors/ Corporate Governance.

Also the Group's remuneration statement is available on the company's website in section Investors/Corporate Governance/Remuneration.

The annual report, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement are also attached to this release.

