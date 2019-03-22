sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,24 Euro		-0,12
-1,28 %
WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCAP OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.03.2019 | 09:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Incap Corporation: Incap's Annual Report, Auditor's Report and Corporate Governance Statement published

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 March 2019 at 10.30 a.m. (EET)

INCAP'S ANNUAL REPORT, AUDITOR'S REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT PUBLISHED

Incap Group's annual report for 2018 has been published in Finnish and in English in pdf-format on the company's website at www.incapcorp.com/Investors/Annual report. The annual report includes the report of the Board of Directors, consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements as well as the auditor's report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2018.

Incap Corporation's corporate governance statement has been published as a separate document and it is available on the company's website at www.incapcorp.com/Investors/ Corporate Governance.

Also the Group's remuneration statement is available on the company's website in section Investors/Corporate Governance/Remuneration.

The annual report, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement are also attached to this release.

INCAP CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, CEO, +372 508 0798
Antti Pynnönen, CFO, +358 40 187 3494

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
The company's home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and Hong Kong, and the company currently employs approximately 770 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

Attachments

  • Incap Annual Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bab449da-2100-4cb1-b206-9c298cabf42f)
  • Incap Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/32ce2b3a-8ed5-4f61-b238-63ae9a210823)
  • Incap Report on remuneration 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee8171cd-d330-42ec-b3fe-a72ca68b78b0)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)