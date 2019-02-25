GridGain Systems: GridGain Previews Agenda for In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today offered a preview of breakout sessions for the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 , taking place June 3-4, 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The breakout session speakers include representatives from Capital One, Cerner Corporation, Confluent, GigaSpaces, Hypi, Red Hat and Teradata. A Super Saver General Admission rate of £375, a 30 percent discount, is now available.



The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in enabling the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

The complete breakout session schedule will be announced soon. The following sneak peek list provides a glimpse into the types of topics and speakers attendees will enjoy at the event:

Using Apache Ignite as a Part of Real Time Campaigning - Alexey Bednov, Solution Architect, and Fedor Loginov, Software Development Team Leader, at Teradata

Registration Discounts

A Super Saver General Admission rate of £375, a 30 percent discount on the standard rate of £525, ends on March 10, 2019. Register via the conference website .

Sponsorship Opportunities

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as in-memory computing leaders. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available . Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor - ScaleOut Software

Association Sponsors - Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

Media Sponsors - Digitalisation World, IT for CEO's and CFO's

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas that will power the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

