BCI Emergency Communications Report 2019 Supported by F24: More Organizations Than Ever use Emergency Notification and Crisis Management Systems

MUNICH, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Use of emergency notification systems has increased by 10 percent: 6 out of 10 organizations have implemented such a solution

- Emergency notification systems and employment of IoT devices significantly fasten communication processes in case of an emergency

- 650 respondents from all over the world took part into the survey conducted by the Business Continuity Institute, which has been supported by F24 for the first time

More organizations than ever before are using an emergency notification system (ENS). This share increased significantly from 49 percent in the previous year to 59 percent. Companies and organizations, who adopt ENS are able to initiate their emergency communications plans and escalate information to their top management more quickly than those who don't (see graphic). While only about half of organizations without an ENS are able to initiate their plans within an hour, three out of four organizations using and ENS are able to achieve this target.

These are key findings from the BCI Emergency Communications Report 2019, which marks the 4th edition of this research and where 650 industry experts from all over the world participated. This report by the Business Continuity institute (BCI) has for the first time been supported by F24, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for emergency notification and crisis management and for sensitive and critical communications in Europe.

"Saving time has become even more crucial as our world is highly interconnected and globalized today. The results of this report show clearly that more and more organizations benefit from implementing an emergency notification system. This is great news as it enables professionals to focus on relevant activities that really need to be handled by people," says Christian Goetz, co-founder of F24, member of the Board of Directors and responsible for the areas of Sales, Marketing & PR, HR and Customer Service.

IoT devices enable faster communications

Besides emergency communications systems the figures also point out that the use of IoT devices also is able to fasten the communications processes significantly. The organizations, who employ IoT devices, 88 percent can activate their emergency communications within one hour, while only 76 percent of organizations, who don't use IoT devices, are able to do so. The same is true for the time needed to inform the top management (see table 4, page 22).

"Of course, technology cannot take over the responsibility of these complex situations as typically they can only be handled by humans. But this does not mean that technology cannot be used to add value, in order to improve our processes and quality." Christian Goetz adds, "Additionally, the report also offers valuable insights into topics like main challenges within emergency communications, training and exercising, success factors and communication channels for specific scenarios."

To access the full report for free please visit https://www.f24.com/bci

About F24

F24 is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for emergency notification and crisis management (FACT24) and for sensitive and critical communications (eCall) in Europe. With FACT24, the company is able to offer a highly innovative solution and help customers around the world to successfully and efficiently manage incidents, emergencies and critical situations. In addition, the eCall platform offers solutions for high-volume communications of critical to confidential content in the business environment.

Founded in 2000, F24 AG has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Along with its subsidiaries, it supports more than 1,700 companies and organisations in more than 80 countries around the globe as part of the daily communication of critical and confidential information or in the event of a crisis. This makes the F24 Group one of the world's leading SaaS providers for alerting and crisis management as well as critical communications for business customers.

F24 is the first company in the world to be certified by 'The British Standards Institution' (BSI) for its integrated information security (ISMS) and business continuity (BCMS) management systems. F24 is the first and only European company listed in the Gartner Report for emergency/mass notification services.

About the Business Continuity Institute

Founded in 1994 with the aim of promoting a more resilient world, the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) has established itself as the world's leading Institute for business continuity and resilience. The BCI has become the membership and certifying organization of choice for business continuity and resilience professionals globally with over 8,000 members in more than 100 countries, working in an estimated 3,000 organizations in the private, public and third sectors.

The vast experience of the Institute's broad membership and partner network is built into its world class education, continuing professional development and networking activities. Every year, more than 1,500 people choose BCI training, with options ranging from short awareness raising tools to a full academic qualification, available online and in a classroom. The Institute stands for excellence in the business continuity and resilience profession and its globally recognised certified grades provide assurance of technical and professional competency. The BCI offers a wide range of resources for professionals seeking to raise their organization's level of resilience, and its extensive thought leadership and research programme helps drive the industry forward. With approximately 120 Partners worldwide, the BCI Partnership offers organizations the opportunity to work with the BCI in promoting best practice in business continuity and resilience.

The BCI welcomes everyone with an interest in building resilient organizations from newcomers, experienced professionals and organizations. Further information about the BCI is available at www.thebci.org.

Press contact:

Dr. Stefanie Hauer

Corporate Communications

F24 AG

+49-89-2323-638-0

presse@f24.com