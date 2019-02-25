ABI Research's March 13 Webinar Identifies Top Industrial Technologies to Watch for at Hannover Messe 2019

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Webinar: The Top Industrial Technologies to Watch Out for at Hannover Messe 2019

Date: March 13, 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 a.m. U.S. EST

Length of Webinar: 45 minutes

Presenters: Pierce Owen and Ryan Martin

Hannover Messe 2019 is happening at a time of extreme change in the industrial landscape. The pressures of an uncertain economic background alongside increasing global competition, customization, smaller batch runs, shrinking labor pool and energy resources mean that manufacturers are increasingly looking to technology to ensure they can remain competitive in the future.

This webinar from ABI Research will explore these issues and help market participants understand what are the most compelling technological developments that are expected to be seen at Hannover Messe and how they should maximize their potential.

Our webinar will also cover these questions:

What technologies will be hot at Hannover Messe and why?

What companies should you visit or explore at the show?

What companies and technologies should you view with caution?

Is Hannover Messe 2019 going to prove the market is changing?

Below is some recent research from ABI Research's Industrial Solution, which will help manufacturers digitize operations to create better quality products at lower costs:

Additive Manufacturing in Industrial Applications: This application analysis report provides foresight on the disruptive and transformational impact of AM; the ways in which AM-enabled paradigms will redefine the very nature of product lifecycle management (PLM); the impact on the supply chain; and what it means for the way we work.





Digital Factory Data: This market data report forecasts how the growth in data will drive revenues not only for connectivity and network services but for Smart Manufacturing platforms, analytics, professional services, and security services.





Mobile Robots: Autonomy Solution Providers: This application analysis provides analysis and competitive assessment of Autonomy Solution Providers (ASPs), which have managed to drive robotics adoption beyond traditional environments.





Generative Design Vendors Competitive Assessment: This competitive assessment ranked 9 major vendors of the technology: ANSYS, Altair, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, GRM Consulting, ParaMatters, PTC, nTopology, and Siemens based on ABI Research's proven implementation criteria framework.





The Industrial Internet: Trends, Forecasts, and Supplier Profiles: This technology analysis report untangles the relationships between industrial player legacy businesses and their approach to IoT. It assesses the focus areas of industrial supplier IoT investments and partner activities, the key business units driving their IoT efforts, and the relevance of all these activities to their market positioning and competitiveness.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

