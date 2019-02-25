Innovative Website Connects Artists and Bookers While Providing End-to End Admin Support

Software developersACTED Labs Limited has launched a free booking platform that allows artists to showcase their work and enables bookers to use simple search tools to find the act they want.

The mobile optimised website streamlines the booking process with a fully automated service that handles contracts, invoicing and payments, leaving artists free to focus on promoting their work.

Once an artist signs up with ACTED, they can develop their profile and link to their own Youtube, Soundcloud and social media accounts. Performers are given the tools to create a professional and impressive profile to promote their talents. And no more waiting for the phone to ring ACTED enables artists to pitch for booking opportunities on the gig listing pages.

Anyone looking to book an act can post event details, budget and requirements and decide which artist will be perfect for their event. The whole spectrum of live entertainment, from weddings, birthdays and corporate functions to big name venues and events can be booked through the platform. ACTED partners include PR Agencies, event organisers and top venues in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

With 900 artists already registered and new gig opportunities opening up every day, ACTED is extending an additional incentive to new talent looking to sign up. Until the 15th April, new artists creating their free account will be entered into a draw to win a professional photoshoot to add to their profile.

With fees guaranteed by Payment Protection and a review facility that means a great gig can be shared on an artist's profile, ACTED is a dynamic hub that showcases talent and provides an online, international marketplace that meets the needs of anyone wanting to book an act.

There's another advantage: it's also possible to find out about performers in a particular geographical area by using localised discovery tools to search out and support home-grown talent.

ACTED has created a leading-edge, inclusive and uncomplicated platform that finally allows artists and bookers to literally get their acts together.

For more information and artists sign-up, go to https://join.actedbeta.com/book-entertainment-uk/

