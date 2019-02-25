The tender process for a solar park at the Askar landfill site was launched by Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority in March 2017.Saudi energy company ACWA Power has won the tender held by the Kingdom of Bahrain for the construction of the country's first large-scale PV power plants. The news was confirmed to pv magazine by Amin Al Yaquob, CEO of the Gulf Cooperation Council's Association for Renewable Energy & Sustainability. ACWA submitted the lowest bid of BD14.668/MWh ($39.1) for electricity to be generated by the project. "We are excited with the result of this tender because it will ...

