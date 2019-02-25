Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited key housing developments in Georgetown and Cotton Hill earlier this week. The projects are funded by Dominica's Citizenship for Investment (CBI) programme and are part of the government's initiative to build adequate housing for its citizens with the aim of making Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world.

The developments in Georgetown and Cotton Hill are in addition to similar housing projects in other areas of the island, such as Castle Bruce and La Plaine and Boetica. Housing in these developments is designed and built to withstand severe storms and hurricanes. All dwellings will have electricity and be connected to the telephone and internet.

"I have also taken the decision as the Minister for Housing to expand the existing number of units in Cotton Hill because we have about 120 people applying for homes, so we intend to address the situation for 120 families in the Lagon area because the people really need to improve their homes. A number of them have small structures on squatted lands and we need to certainly get them out of that situation and elevate their standard of living," said PM Skerrit.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which funded the developments. "As you know this project is financed with funds from the Citizenship by Investment programme yet another tangible manifestation of the prudent and responsible and visible use of the CBI funds. Much to the benefit and much to the satisfaction and much to the improvement of our country and our citizens," he said. The projects are being built by Montreal Management Consultants Establishment (MMCE) and construction started in June 2018.

Under Dominica's CBI programme investors seeking second citizenship can either invest in the country's Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or buy into a list of selected real estate options on the island.

For more information on Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme, please visit: www.cbiu.gov.dm

International legal advisory CS Global Partners is government mandated to promote Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005360/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Kohn

pr@csglobalpartners.com

+(44)2073184343

www.csglobalpartners.com